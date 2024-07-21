BATON ROUGE-Former LSU Tiger and 5-time PGA Tour winner Sam Burns finished The Open at Royal Troon Golf Club at T31, securing his best finish at the historic contest.

Burns came into the day at T2, but struggled on the back nine to shoot a 9-over 80. Burns’ finish of T31 is the best finish of his career at The Open, making it the second time this year that Burns has outdone his previous finishes in majors.

The 27 year old is the 27th ranked golfer in the world, and currently sits 31st in the Fedex Cup Rankings.