Preseason SEC Football Media Poll, All-SEC Teams Announced

BATON ROUGE – Offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. lead a list of eight LSU players who have been named preseason All-SEC according to a poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days in Dallas this week.

Campbell and Perkins, along with all-purpose player Zavion Thomas, were named first-team by the media.

LSU players on the second-team include a trio on offense in tackle Emery Jones, tight end Mason Taylor and wide receiver Kyren Lacy, safety Major Burns on defense, and Thomas as the return specialist.

Senior long snapper Slade Roy earned third-team recognition.

Campbell, also a first-team preseason All-America, has twice earned All-SEC honors in his two years with the Tigers. He was a second-team selection in 2022 as a true freshman and he earned first-team honors a year ago. Campbell, one of the most dominant offensive linemen in LSU history, has started 26 games in two years.

Perkins, a second-team preseason All-America heading into 2024, is one of the top defensive playmakers in college football. In two years with the Tigers, Perkins has tallied 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and forced seven fumbles.

Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State, averaged 33.7 yards on six kickoff returns and 11.7 yards on 14 punt returns for the Bulldogs in 2023.

The predicted order of finish in the SEC according to the media had Georgia first, followed by Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss and LSU. It’s the first time since 1991 that the SEC will not be divided into divisions.

The top two teams in the 16-team league standings based on winning percentage advance to the SEC Championship Game.

LSU opens its third season under head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, Sept. 1 against USC in Las Vegas. LSU’s home-opener against Nicholls on Saturday, Sept. 7 begins a season-long celebration of 100 years of Tiger Stadium.