LSU Soccer Signs Icelandic National Team Member

BATON ROUGE – Head Coach Sian Hudson and the LSU Soccer program announce the addition of Icelandic goalkeeper, Auður Scheving, to the squad ahead of the upcoming 2024 season.

“We are incredibly excited to be adding a player of Audi’s quality and experience to our goalkeeping department,” said Hudson.

“As a goalkeeper, the fans can expect to see an athletic shot stopper who also possesses excellent passing range. Along with her talents on the pitch, she brings character, a lot of personality to the locker room and a team first mentality.”

A native of Reykjavik, Iceland, Scheving will join the Tigers following a successful career with Stjarnan FC and the Icelandic National Team.

With experience on the international stage, Scheving will elevate the program and provide the Tigers with depth in between the posts.

“Her experience competing on the international and club level in Iceland will be a vital addition to our squad,” Hudson added.

Scheving owns nine appearances on the international stage in her career, having represented her country at the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Women’s Qualifiers from 2018 to 2020. She’s totaled 798 minutes on the pitch in her career.

In the past two seasons, she has appeared in over 25 matches for Stjarnan FC first team in the Icelandic top division.

