Angel Reese To Play In WNBA All-Star Game Saturday

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Angel Reese will make her WNBA All-Star Game debut on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on ABC in Phoenix’s Footprint Center as the rookie has had a record-setting start to her professional career.

The game will feature a WNBA All-Star team facing off against Team USA as it gets set to head to Paris for the Summer Olympics.

LSU has other notable attendees throughout all-star weekend too. Mikaylah Williams will also take the court in 3×3 as her U23 team is set to face Team USA before it heads to the Olympics. Flau’Jae Johnson was invited to perform and Aneesah Morrow was a special invite.

During her two-year career at LSU, Reese compiled 61 double-doubles, including a NCAA single-season record 34 double-double en route to leading LSU to the 2023 National Championship. Stepping into her pro career as the No. 7 pick by the Chicago Sky, Reese’s ability to secure double-doubles has remained constant. Through 24 games in her rookie season, Reese has 17 double-doubles, including a WNBA record 15 consecutive double-doubles. Tina Charles (22 in 2010) holds the current WNBA record for double-doubles in a season by a rookie.

Reese is averaging 13.5 points and a WNBA leading 12.0 rebounds per game. She also leads the league with 4.8 offensive rebounds per game. Her scoring ranks second among rookies. Earning WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors on July 9, Reese became the first rookie of the season to take home player of the week honors as she averaged 16.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the preceding week. Reese along with Caitlin Clark are the only two rookies in this year’s all-star game and are also currently the two leading candidates for WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The league is set to enter a one-month hiatus as play pauses first for the all-star break and then followed by a break for the summer Olympics where the WNBA will have numerous players from around the league representing their home countries. Despite numerous roster changes and a new head coach, the Sky enter the All-Star break with the eighth best record in the league which has them on track to reach the postseason if that were to hold following the break.

Reese becomes just the second former LSU star to earn all-star recognition as a rookie, joining Seimone Augustus (2006).