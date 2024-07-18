Volleyball Earns 10th USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU volleyball team earned the U. S. Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association (USMC/AVCA) Team Academic Award for the fifth consecutive year.

The Tigers have been honored with this distinction for the 10th time in the award’s 32-year existence and have been recognized seven times in the last eight years.

Volleyball has set a new benchmark in academic performance, boasting a 3.7 GPA during the spring 2024 semester, the highest semester GPA in program history, and the highest spring 2024 GPA of all teams in LSU Athletics.

A total of 230 NCAA Division I volleyball teams were honored with the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2023-24 academic year. The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

