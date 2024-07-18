Alexis Conaway Joins LSU Beach Program As Director of Operations

BATON ROUGE – Alexis Conaway has joined the LSU Beach Volleyball staff as a Director of Operations, staying on in a full-time capacity after handling many of those duties as a graduate assistant over the past two seasons.

“I am so excited to continue supporting the LSU Beach Fam!” Conaway said. “Coach Russell Brock and the rest of the staff have created an amazing culture, developing the student-athletes in all areas of life and experiencing great success along the way. It is truly an honor to work alongside and learn from them and the many other incredible individuals throughout the department.”

A member of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Basketball Hall of Fame, this marks Conaway’s second stint at LSU after serving as a volunteer assistant on the indoor staff in 2019. Conaway has worked as a graduate assistant in operations with the beach volleyball program for the past two years, doing a lot of what she will continue to do in her full-time role. Her work has allowed the LSU Beach Volleyball team to flourish, planning out itineraries for road trips that help the team stay focused for weekends of competition. She earned a Masters in Leadership and Human Resource Development from LSU this summer. She will take over responsibilities from Blaire Hiler who will continue at LSU working solely with the indoor volleyball program.

“We are really excited to add Alexis to our team on a permanent basis,” Coach Russell Brock said. “She has been learning under Blaire for the last few years and they have been a great team. We are grateful for Blaire’s commitment to our program and excited to streamline her load as she moves solely to the indoor program.

“We couldn’t have dreamed of a better person than Alexis to take over the beach responsibilities. Her experience here at LSU as both a volunteer coach and the grad assistant has set us all up for nothing but success as she begins working full time with our program. The staff all know her well and the players are comfortable with her, so the transition will be seamless. Alexis is passionate, committed, talented, caring and focused. She is the perfect addition to our beach family!”

She gained an internship with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes as a Collegiate Volleyball Leader where she worked with student-athlete to develop them as leaders. Conaway united athletes of all levels, organizing camps, training, weekly outreach and special events.

Conaway parlayed her successful volleyball career into a volunteer assistant coaching role at LSU in 2019. She worked with student-athletes to work on individual skills as well as team dynamics, identifying goals to support the success of the team.

After a successful career playing volleyball at Iowa State she worked as an associate for the Letterwinner Club at her alma matter before working as a scheduler on Congressman David Young’s staff in Iowa.

A standout indoor volleyball player at Iowa State, Conaway earned multiple Big 12 honors throughout her career. She was a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection (2015, 2016), an All-Big 12 honorable mention (2014) and a Big 12 All-Freshman (2014). In 2017 she was named to the AVCA All-Midwest Region honorable mention. Conaway was also a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-America in 2017. Conaway turned her collegiate success into a professional volleyball career, playing one season in Finland and two in Germany.

The Orange City, Iowa native starred as one of the top all-around athletes in Iowa, claiming state championships in three sports at MOC-Floyd Valley High School. She showed her athletic prowess in basketball and in track and field in addition to volleyball. Her impressive high school career got her inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.