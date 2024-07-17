BATON ROUGE — The 152nd Open Championships will begin this Thursday at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland, and two LSU Tigers will be teeing off with the hopes of holding the trophy on Sunday.

Rising junior transfer Matty Dodd-Berry will make his first start at The Open after qualifying as an amateur, while former LSU standout and 5-time PGA Tour winner Sam Burns will be making his fourth appearance at the historic tournament, the final major of the 2024 golf season.

Dodd-Berry who transferred from East Tennessee State University after Head Coach Jake Amos was hired at LSU in June. Dodd-Berry finished his qualifying rounds at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Wirral, England with a 6-under 138 to end the qualifying tied for first.

The top four finishers in the regional qualifiers receive a bid to The Open, and Dodd-Berry’s T1 finish was more than enough to earn the England native a spot in the 152nd Open as one of the twelve amateurs to compete in the field.

Burns, a former All-American for the Tigers, will come into The Open after a strong performance in his last major start. Burns finished T9 at the US Open in June at Pinehurst No. 2 after firing an even-par 280 over 72 holes of play.

Burns’ last time in the winner’s circle was at the 2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament, where he defeated Cameron Young in a playoff.

The 27-year-old is currently the 28th ranked golfer in the world and has tallied over $3.6 million in earnings this season. Burns has six top-10 finishes this season, with a season-best finish of T3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. The Shreveport native has made 13 cuts and is presently 31st in the FedEx Cup standings.

Burns will tee off at 4:36 AM CT alongside Collin Morikawa and Si Woo Kim, while Dodd-Berry will tee off at 11:16 AM CT with Daniel Brown and Denwit David Boriboonsub.

How to Watch

The first two days coverage will begin streaming on Peacock at 12:30 a.m. CT with coverage on USA Network from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT. The final portion of coverage in the first two rounds will be on Peacock beginning at 2 p.m. CT.

On the weekend, coverage will begin on USA Network and at 6 a.m. CT until conclusion NBC Sports will have live coverage.