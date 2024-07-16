Shank Named To CSC Academic All-America Team

BATON ROUGE – Ellie Shank, a four-year standout on the LSU Beach Volleyball team, was named to the CSC Academic All-America third team on Tuesday.

Throughout her career, Shank compiled 85 victories, including three seasons with over 20 wins. She competed on all five courts at various times through her four seasons. In 2022, Shank earned AVCA Top Flight honors with Sierra Caffo on Court 5. Then in 2023, Shank was named to the CCSA All-Conference team and to the AVCA All-America Firs Team. This past season, Shank appeared on the AVCA All-America Second Team.

Shank earned her undergraduate degree in Dec. 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. She was named to the LSU Dean’s List in Spring 2021, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023. Shank was named to the LSU President’s Honor Roll in Fall 2020, Fall 2021 and Spring 2020. Shank was also nominated for the 2024 SEC McWhorter Award, which is given to a SEC male and female athlete with a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship as a reward for their hard work in the classroom.