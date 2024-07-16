BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior pitcher Justin Loer was selected Tuesday in the 13th round of the MLB Draft (378th pick overall) by the Colorado Rockies.

The draft is concluding Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 taking place in Fort Worth, Texas, and it may be viewed on MLB.com.

Loer, a left-hander from Lakeville, Minn., transferred to LSU from Xavier (Ohio) prior to the 2024 season, and he appeared in a staff-high 26 games for the Tigers, posting a 2-0 mark and a 5.92 ERA in 24.1 innings with 12 walks and 30 strikeouts.

He made three relief appearances in the SEC Tournament (May 23-26), working 2.1 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

Loer fired 2.0 scoreless relief innings at Alabama (May 12), allowing no hits with no walks and one strikeout. He earned a save versus UL Lafayette (March 2) in the Astros Foundation College Classic, working 2.1 innings and allowing one run on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Loer was named earlier this month to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll as a sport administration major.