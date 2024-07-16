BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior pitcher Christian Little was selected Tuesday in the 11th round of the MLB Draft (333rd pick overall) by the Seattle Mariners.

The draft is concluding Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 taking place in Fort Worth, Texas, and it may be viewed on MLB.com.

Little, a right-hander from St. Louis, Mo., transferred to LSU from Vanderbilt prior to the 2023 season, and he pitched in 42 games (eight starts) over two seasons with the Tigers, posting a 4-2 record and two saves in 64.1 innings with 45 walks and 80 strikeouts.

He was second on the LSU staff in 2024 with 23 appearances, and he registered a 2-0 mark and a 6.37 ERA. He recorded 38 strikeouts in 29.2 innings, and he pitched in four of the seven combined shutouts posted by the Tigers.

Little gave up just four earned runs in 15.0 innings over nine appearances (April 16-May 17), allowing 10 hits with five walks and 20 strikeouts.

He turned in a superb relief outing to defeat Texas A&M on May 4, working 3.2 innings with one run on two hits, one walk and an LSU career-high six strikeouts.

Little pitched 3.2 shutout innings over two appearances in the Auburn series (April 26-28), allowing one hit with no walks and six strikeouts.

He appeared in 19 games (eight starts) in LSU’s 2023 National Championship season, recording a 2-2 mark in 34.2 innings with two saves, 29 walks and 42 strikeouts.