BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior right-hander Thatcher Hurd was selected Monday in the third round of the MLB Draft (89th pick overall) by the New York Yankees.

Rounds 3-10 are being conducted Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

Hurd, a product of Manhattan Beach, Calif., was the winning pitcher in the 2023 College World Series Championship Game, as he posted the victory over Florida to clinch LSU’s seventh NCAA title. He limited the Gators to two runs on two hits in 6.0 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Hurd posted an 8-3 overall record and three saves in 2023 with 84 strikeouts in 63.1 innings, and he was named to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team.

Hurd registered a 3-4 mark in 2024 with a 6.55 ERA in 18 appearances (nine starts), recording 56 strikeouts in 44.0 innings. He turned in a brilliant outing on June 2 when he defeated North Carolina in the first game of the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional championship round.

He worked the first 5.2 innings of the contest, limiting the Tar Heels to two runs on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Hurd donated throughout his career the money that he received through LSU’s NIL program to the Baton Rouge Food Bank. His donations have provided 250,000 pounds of items for the food bank.