BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore pitcher Griffin Herring was selected Monday in the sixth round of the MLB Draft (181st pick overall) by the New York Yankees.

Rounds 3-10 are being conducted Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

Herring, a left-hander from Southlake, Texas, posted a 6-1 record and a 1.79 ERA for the Tigers this season, working 50.1 innings over 21 appearances (one start). He recorded six saves, 13 walks and 67 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .215 cumulative batting average.

A 2024 Second-Team All-America and Second-Team All-SEC selection, Herring was 2-1 with a 1.14 ERA and five saves in SEC regular-season games, posting seven walks and 45 strikeouts in 31.2 innings (11 appearances).

He was named to the 2024 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team and to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, as he holds a 3.5 cumulative grade point average as a finance major at LSU.