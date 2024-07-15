BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior pitcher Fidel Ulloa was selected Monday in the seventh round of the MLB Draft (198th pick overall) by the Colorado Rockies.

Rounds 3-10 are being conducted Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

Ulloa, a right-hander from Lodi, Calif. who transferred to LSU last summer from San Joaquin Delta College, appeared in 19 games this season as a reliever for the Tigers, posting a 2-2 mark and a 4.63 ERA in 23.1 innings with 11 walks and 26 strikeouts.

He earned a win versus South Carolina in the SEC Tournament (May 23), recording 1.2 shutout innings with one hit, two walks and two strikeouts.

Ulloa worked an LSU career-long 2.2 innings versus Ole Miss (May 18), allowing one run on two hits with no walks and one strikeout. He earned his first career LSU win on May 3 against Texas A&M, working 1.1 scoreless relief innings with one hit, no walks and one strikeout.