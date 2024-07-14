BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU All-American third baseman Tommy White was selected Sunday night in the second round of the MLB Draft (40th pick overall) by the Oakland Athletics.

Rounds 1-2 of the draft are being conducted Sunday night in Fort Worth, Texas. Rounds 3-10 will be held starting at 1 p.m. CT Monday, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

White, a junior from St. Pete Beach, Fla., hit .330 (92-for-279) this season with 12 doubles, one triple, 24 homers, 70 RBI and 61 runs. He finished No. 5 in the SEC in hits (92), No. 6 in total bases (178), No. 7 in homers (24) and No. 9 in RBI (70).

He was voted to the SEC All-Tournament team after hitting .304 (7-for-23) with one double, one homer, six RBI and four runs. White hit a grand slam in the Tigers’ SEC Tournament win over Kentucky on May 23, the fourth grand slam of his LSU career and his second grand slam in five days.

White helped lead the Tigers to the 2023 National Championship, as he batted .374 (102-for-273) with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. He finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198) and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59).

White has 75 career home runs and ranks No. 8 on the all-time NCAA Division I homers list.

A member of the 2024 SEC Community Service Team, White has donated a portion of his NIL earnings throughout his LSU career to Empower 225, an organization in Baton Rouge aimed to empower youth to escape the cycle of violence and poverty by providing them with resources such as educational support, life skills training, career preparedness, housing and mentorship.