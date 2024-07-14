BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU All-American pitcher Luke Holman was selected Sunday night in Competitive Balance Round B – in between the second and third rounds – of the MLB Draft (71st pick overall) by the Cincinnati Reds.

Rounds 1-2 of the draft were conducted Sunday night in Fort Worth, Texas. Rounds 3-10 will be held starting at 1 p.m. CT Monday, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

Holman, a junior right-hander from Sinking Spring, Pa., posted a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA this season in 91.2 innings (16 starts) with 33 walks and 127 strikeouts, while limiting opponents to a .174 batting average.

Holman, a 2024 second-team All-America and All-SEC selection, finished No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in the league in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA, No. 4 in wins and No. 5 in innings pitched.

He also completed the season No. 10 in the nation in strikeouts, No. 12 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.60) and No. 15 in WHIP (0.98).