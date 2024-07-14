Jaquish, U.S. Women’s National Team Set for the 2024 World Cup Finals in Italy

OKLAHOMA CITY – Four-time LSU All-American Sahvanna Jaquish will play on USA Softball’s Women’s National Team (WNT) for the 2024 World Baseball Softball Confederation World Cup Finals (WBSC) July 15-21 in Castions di Strada, Italy at the Campo Comunale da Softball Stadium.

The top-ranked U.S. WNT will compete in Group A alongside No. 5 Canada, No. 15 China, and No. 6 Italy. No. 2 Japan, No. 3 Puerto Rico, No. 8 Netherlands, and No. 10 Australia will play in Group B. The WBSC Women’s World Cup Finals will be streamed via GameTime. Fans will have two different services to choose from. More information on subscription plans can be found here.

Jaquish will make her fourth appearance in the WBSC World Cup Finals and second with the U.S. WNT. After participating in the 2014 and 2016 WBSC World Championships with the Puerto Rico National Team, Jaquish competed with the U.S. WNT and won a gold medal in the 2018 WBSC World Championship. During that championship run, Jaquish hit .308 (4-for-13) with two home runs and six RBI. Jaquish also played for Team USA at the 2023 WBSC World Cup Group A Stage 1 Event last year, where they secured participation in the Finals after an undefeated campaign in Ireland.

The U.S. WNT will open the tournament with a 9:30 a.m. C.T. game against No. 5 Canada on Monday, July 15, will challenge No. 6 Italy at 1:30 p.m. C.T. on Tuesday, July 16, and then face No. 15 China at 7 a.m. C.T. on Wednesday, July 17. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Round on July 18-20 for a chance to compete in the Medal Round on Saturday, July 20. The Red, White, and Blue have won the gold medal 12 times in the World Championships, including the last three consecutive World Championships (2016, 2018, 2022).

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.