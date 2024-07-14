BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pitcher Gage Jump was selected Sunday night in Competitive Balance Round B – in between the second and third rounds – of the MLB Draft (73rd pick overall) by the Oakland Athletics.

Rounds 1-2 of the draft were conducted Sunday night in Fort Worth, Texas. Rounds 3-10 will be held starting at 1 p.m. CT Monday, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

Jump, a redshirt sophomore left-hander from Aliso, Calif., recorded a 6-2 mark and a 3.47 ERA in 83.0 innings this season (17 appearances, 15 starts) with 22 walks and 101 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .218 batting average.

Jump finished No. 8 in the SEC in ERA and No. 8 in opponent batting average. He was voted to the SEC All-Tournament Team after defeating Georgia, working 7.0 innings and allowing one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

He was voted SEC Pitcher of the Week on April 22 after a brilliant outing on April 19 at Missouri, as he fired a seven-inning complete game win and limited Mizzou to one run on three hits with one walk and a career-high 14 strikeouts.

Jump retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced at Missouri, including 10 by strikeout. His 14 strikeouts marked the most by an LSU pitcher since Ty Floyd recorded 17 strikeouts versus Florida in the 2023 College World Series.