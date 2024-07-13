Women's Golf Roundup: Lindblad T8 Entering Final Round At Evian

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf members – past, present and future – were in play Saturday in golf events throughout Europe.

First in the Amundi Evian Championship which concluded its second round and finished the third round on Saturday, former LSU player Ingrid Lindblad remains in eighth place in the tournament at 8-under par as she plays in her first professional major in France. Lindblad has rounds of 64-70-71 and she will enter the final round six shots out of the lead.

Lindblad had it to 10 under a couple of times in the final round, the first after a 2-under front nine of 33, but posted a 2-over 38 on the final nine holes to get in at even par 71 for the day. The Swede had to play her final four holes of her second round before the third round started as the round was suspended by lightening on Friday.

Former Tiger Madelene Sagstrom is in a tie for 12 at 7-under par after rounds of 66-63-67.

The final round Sunday will be televised on The Golf Channel, beginning at 3 a.m. CT.

—

In Spain at the European Ladies Team Amateur final day, Ireland and LSU rising senior Aine Donegan finished in fourth place in the top flight, falling to England 5-2 in Saturday’s final match.

Host Spain took fifth with a 3.5-1.5 win over Italy. Former Tiger Carla Tejedo defeated Carola Francesca Pompa, 5&4 in her singles match.

—

In the fifth-place match in the European Girls Team Amateur in Sweden Saturday, Spain lost to France. Friday, Spain advanced to the match by beating Denmark, 5-0 and future Tiger Rocio Tejedo defeated Julia Alvida Wiberg, 5&4.