BATON ROUGE, La. – Several LSU players are listed among the top prospects to be selected in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, which starts on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rounds 1-2 of the draft will begin at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, and television coverage will be provided by ESPN and the MLB Network. Sunday’s rounds may also be viewed on MLB.com.

Rounds 3-10 will be held starting at 1 p.m. CT Monday, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

MLB.com ranks LSU All-American third baseman Tommy White, the nation’s leader in RBI in 2023, as the No. 20 overall draft prospect for 2024.

Other LSU players among the 2024 MLB.com Top 250 Prospects are right-handed pitcher Luke Holman (No. 45), left-handed pitcher Gage Jump (No. 62), right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd (No. 114), first baseman Jared Jones (No. 119) and left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring (No. 157).

LSU made MLB Draft history in 2023 when right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and centerfielder Dylan Crews became the first players from the same school to be selected first and second overall in the draft. Skenes was selected No. 1 by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Crews was selected No. 2 by the Washington Nationals.

LSU also tied in 2023 the Southeastern Conference record for most drafted players in a single season when 13 Tigers were selected by MLB teams.

LSU players have been selected in the MLB Draft on 232 occasions – 115 pitchers and 117 position players – since 1984, an average of nearly six players per season. The Tigers have produced 20 first-round selections in the past 35 seasons.

If an LSU player is chosen in the opening round on Sunday, it will mark the third straight season the Tigers have produced a first-round draft selection. Skenes, Crews and right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd (Cincinnati Reds) were first-round selections in 2023, and third baseman Jacob Berry was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 Draft by the Miami Marlins.