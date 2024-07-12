LSU STUDENT-ATHLETES ATTEND THE 2024 NIL SUMMIT

BATON ROUGE – Last month, five LSU student-athletes had the opportunity to attend the Third Annual NIL Summit in Atlanta, GA on June 22nd-24th.

The Summit serves as a place for student-athletes to connect, collaborate, and continue to learn how to “maximize their impact beyond the game.”

Representing LSU at the Summit this year were the following: Jurnee Robinson (LSU Volleyball), Bailey Ortega (LSU Volleyball), Amaya Messier (LSU Beach Volleyball), Savannah Schoenherr (LSU Gymnastics), and Princeton Malbrue (LSU Football).

The weekend started off with a bang – night one consisted of the 2024 NIL Awards hosted at the College Football Hall of Fame. The four tigers in attendance put their fashion foot forward for their red-carpet entrance; two of whom, Messier and Malbrue, were nominated as the best dressed candidates of the evening.

LSU’s very own KJ Johnson (Gymnastics) was also nominated for an award at the 2024 NIL Awards – the Hustle Award.

Day two of the Summit featured more than 100+ speakers and 50+ brands for student-athletes, administrators, and other key stakeholders to engage with and glean insights from. Among the many notable speakers were Becca Greenwell Wathen of Meta, Matt James of Lululemon’s Ambassador Program, Darren Heitner of Heitner Legal, and many more.

Ortega, attending the Summit for the second time, states “The NIL Summit is always one of my favorite events. Not only is the event itself great, but the people are what make it the greatest. Being in a room of amazing, empowering, like-minded individuals that all want to help and support you is a feeling that is unmatched. The connections I’ve made from the Summit have opened many doors for me and I know I’ll have these connections for the rest of my life.”

In prepping student-athletes for the Summit, NILSU encouraged student-athletes to showcase their personal style and utilize NIL deals to help them do so – all of the LSU student-athletes in attendance sported new custom designed and tailored suits and sneakers which were secured through individual NIL deals with vendors from the Baton Rouge community.

“With NILSU, our goal is always to provide our student-athletes with experiences that assist in the development of their brand and open the door to opportunities beyond right here in Baton Rouge – the Summit is a perfect example of that,” said Mary Claire Logue, Assistant Director of NIL.

For more information on the 2024 NIL Summit, click here.