Four Former LSU Basketball Players On NBA Las Vegas Summer League Rosters

BATON ROUGE – Four former LSU basketball Tigers are on rosters for the 2024 NBA 2K25 Summer League that begins Friday in Las Vegas.

Representing LSU will be Will Baker with the Detroit Pistons, Darius Days with the Philadelphia 76ers, Javonte Smart with the Chicago Bulls and KJ Williams on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster.

All four teams will make their debut in the Las Vegas league on Saturday.

Baker played for the 2023-24 Tigers helping lead LSU back to postseason play. He averaged 11.0 points and 4.8 rebounds a game as he started all 33 games for the Tigers.

Baker and the Pistons open up on Saturday 6 p.m. on ESPN2 against Philadelphia. The Pistons will play on both July 15 (Houston, NBATV) at 5 p.m. and July 16 (Chicago, NBATV) and July 19 at 6 p.m. on ESPN against the Knicks.

Days, who last played at LSU in the 2021-22 season, played on a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets and then last season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G-League and later with the Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Days was a second team All-G League selection in 2023, one year after earning second-team All-SEC honors in 2022.

Philadelphia after the opening game against Detroit, plays Portland on July 15 at 7:30 p.m. (NBATV) and Minnesota on July 16 at 7 p.m. (ESPN2). The final game is July 19 against San Antonio (7:30 p.m. NBATV).

Smart played at LSU from 2018-21 and in his pro career has played on three teams – Milwaukee, Miami and Philadelphia. He also played in the NBA G League including with Delaware last season and later in the season played in the Serbian League where he helped the Crvena zvezda team win the 2024 league title.

The Bulls open up against Milwaukee on NBA at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and play at 4 p.m. the next day, July 14 at 9 p.m. on ESPN against Golden State. The Bulls play Detroit on July 16 at 5:30 p.m. (NBATV) and play Atlanta on NBATV at 5 p.m. on NBATV.

Williams, who played at Murray State and LSU for Coach Matt McMahon, after finishing at LSU played for the Oklahoma City team of the NBA G League this past season.

The Thunder opens with Toronto on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on NBATV, while Miami will be the opponent on ESPNU at 5 p.m. on July 15. OKC will face Phoenix at 7 p.m. on July 17 and Golden State on July 19 at 9:30 p.m. with both the July 17 and 19 games on NBA TV.

Starting with July 20, the teams will be put in games based on their record in their four summer league games. The summer league championship is on July 22. For further information on the summer league, check out https://www.nba.com/summer-league/2024.