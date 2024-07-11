Ingrid Lindblad Opens With 64 At LPGA Major; Tied For First-Round Lead

BATON ROUGE – Four tournaments into her pro career, former LSU star Ingrid Lindblad is leading an LPGA major.

On Thursday, Lindblad posted a 7-under 64 at the Amundi Evian Championship played on the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-Les-Baines, France to hold a share for the lead after the first round of play in her first major appearance as a professional. It is her first appearance as well at the Amundi Evian event as well.

Lindblad, who received a sponsor’s exemption into the event as part of her winning The ANNIKA Award, started on the 10th hole on the par 71 course and opened with six pars before birdies on the par three 16th and par 4 18th holes.

She then went to work with five birdies in the first seven holes of her last nine to shoot 30 on the front nine to finish at 64 with no bogeys on the card.

Lindblad equaled her lowest collegiate of 64, shot five times in her career at LSU.

She is tied with Gemma Dryburgh and Patti Tavatanakit, who also posted rounds of 64. Six other golfers are tied for fourth at 6-under 65.

Lindblad played in three Epson Tour events, finishing T2 in the last event before returning to Sweden before the Evian event. While this is her ninth LPGA major start, it is her first at Evian.

“It’s been amazing,” Lindblad told Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek. “Weather is great and that helps a lot. Just I kept saying if you don’t play well, you can just look at the lake and enjoy the views. It’s really pretty and the course is in great condition.”

Former LSU All-American Madelene Sagstrom, also of Sweden like Lindblad, had a good start to her tournament with a 5-under par 66, which is T10 in the standings. Sagstrom had six birdies in the round.

Both players will play in the afternoon wave Paris time and should be on the Golf Channel coverage from 5-9:30 a.m. CT and steaming on Peacock until 11 a.m.