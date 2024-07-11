Donegan, Ireland Still Chasing A Medal At European Ladies Golf Championship

BATON ROUGE – LSU rising senior Aine Donegan and her Irish compatriots are in contention for a medal after a quarterfinal match win Thursday in the European Ladies Team Championship in Spain.

Ireland scored a 5-2 victory over Denmark in the best of seven match play round which featured two foursomes matches and five singles matches.

Donegan, won 1.5 points for the Irish, teaming with Anna Foster for a 4&3 win over Emma Bunch and Benedicte Brent-Buchholz of Denmark. Donegan halved her singles match with Brent-Buchholz.

Ireland in one semifinal will face Germany, a 4.5-2.5 winner over Spain and former LSU player Carla Tejedo.

Sweden, with future Tiger Josefin Widal, lost to France, 4.5-2.5.

Both Spain and Sweden will be in action on Friday in the consolation round.

In the European Girls Championship in Sweden, Spain and future Tiger Rocio Tejedo, fell to Italy, 4-3. Rocio Tejedo and Martina Navarro dropped their two-player pairing to Italy’s Paris Appendino and Ginevra Coppa on the 20th hole of play. But she did come back to easily win her singles match, 6&5 over Coppa.