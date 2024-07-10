Robinson Selected to 2024 Preseason All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson enters her sophomore season named to the 2024 Preseason All-SEC Team, and the league office picked LSU to finish ninth in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll announced Wednesday morning.

LSU accumulated 82 points in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll. Newly admitted SEC member and reigning back-to-back National Champions, Texas, are named the preseason favorites, tallying 196 points and 14 of the 15 first-place points. Florida finished second in the poll with 174 points and claimed the final first-place vote, edging out Kentucky, which rounded out the top three teams with 173 votes.

Robinson, the 2023 AVCA South Region Freshman of the Year, led the Tigers last season with 3.87 kills and 4.46 points per set. She had 391 total kills, a .232 hitting percentage, 63 total blocks, including a team-high 15 solo blocks, and served 20 aces.

LSU opens its 2024 campaign with a two-day tournament at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Aug. 30-31 in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers’ season-opener will be a 10 a.m. CT match against New Hampshire, and then face Maryland at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 30. The opening weekend will conclude with a 3 p.m. CT match against Troy on Aug. 31. Season tickets for the 2024 LSU Volleyball season are now available and can be purchased here.

2024 SEC Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place School Points 1. Texas (14) 196 2. Florida (1) 174 3. Kentucky 173 4. Georgia 148 5. Tennessee 144 6. Missouri 127 7. Texas A&M 117 8. Arkansas 109 9. LSU 82 10. Auburn 77 11. Oklahoma 73 12. Ole Miss 49 South Carolina 49 14. Mississippi State 42 15. Alabama 15

2024 Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team

Name, School Pos. Ht. Yr. Hometown Hannah Hogue, Arkansas S 5-8 Sr. Fort Smith, Ark. Madison Scheer, Auburn OH 6-1 Jr. Eureka, Mo. Sophie Fischer, Georgia MB 6-5 5th Fort Mill, S.C. Kennedy Martin, Florida OH/RS 6-6 So. Fort Mill, S.C. Alexis Stucky, Florida S 6-2 Jr. Laramie, Wy. Eleanor Beavin, Kentucky L 5-5 Sr. Louisville, Ky. Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky OH 6-2 So. Topeka, Kan. Emma Grome, Kentucky S 5-9 Sr. Loveland, Ohio Jurnee Robinson, LSU OH 6-1 So. Simpsonville, S.C. Sasha Ratliff, Ole Miss MB 6-2 Sr. Atlanta, Ga. Jordan Iliff, Missouri RS 6-2 Sr. St. Louis, Mo. Caroline Kerr, Tennessee S 5-11 R-So. Champaign, Ill. Emma Halter, Texas L 5-5 Jr. Indianapolis, Ind. Reagan Rutherford, Texas OPP 6-0 R-Sr. Missouri City, Texas Madisen Skinner, Texas OH 6-2 Sr. Katy, Texas Ella Swindle, Texas S 6-3 So. Columbia, Mo. Ifenna Cos Okpalla, Texas A&M MB 6-2 So. Flower Mound, Texas Logan Lednicky, Texas A&M OPP 6-3 So. Sugar Land, Texas

