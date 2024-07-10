LSU Golfers Doing Well For Respective Countries In European Ladies, Girls Amateur

BATON ROUGE – It was a good day for LSU women’s golf as players representing Spain, Ireland and Sweden helped their teams advance to the medal round in the European Ladies’ Team Championship in Spain on Wednesday.

Host Spain, with Carla Tejedo, who recently finished her LSU career a part of the team, posted a 12-under par round on Wednesday in the play 6, count 5 format and after two rounds stands as the No. 1 qualifier for medal match play at 10-under 710.

Tejedo has had two solid counting rounds for Spain of 1-under 71 and 2-under 70 to finish the 36 holes at 3-under 141, good for a T13 finish in the individual competition.

Ireland finished fourth and advanced to the medal round with a 5-under par total of 355, which gives the country a two-day total of 3-under par 717. Rising LSU senior Aine Donegan posted rounds of 74-71 to shoot 1-over 145 as a counting score both days. Donegan was T29 in the field of 114 golfers from 19 countries.

Incoming LSU freshman, Josefin Widal, is on the Swedish roster that also got into the top eight teams for bracket play. Sweden moved up three spots to sixth after a 10-under par round on Wednesday to finish at +2, 722.

In Thursday’s opening round of match play, Spain will meet Germany, Ireland will be against Denmark and Sweden will take on France.

The matches consist of two foursomes matches and five singles matches in the winner’s bracket.

In Sweden, in the European Girls Championship, Spain is also in the top spot after two rounds and incoming LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo had a good two days with rounds of 74-69 on the par 70 course to post a 3-over par 143 and a T14 finish in the 36-holes of play.

Spain finished in the girls at 8-over par 708 and they will face Italy in the opening round match on Thursday.

Tee times have been announced and all four players will be in two matches to try to advance the teams through to the semifinals on Friday to keep alive hopes for a medal in both competitions.