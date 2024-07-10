Ingrid Lindblad To Make First Professional Major Golf Start Thursday

BATON ROUGE – The first summer of professional golf for LSU star Ingrid Lindblad takes a turn to the LPGA Tour starting on Thursday when she tees off in the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian-les-Bains, France.

This will be Lindblad’s eighth LPGA major appearance, her first in the Evian tournament and her first as a professional. She has played three Epson Tour events since finishing at LSU, finishing in a tie for second in her last event.

The start on a sponsor’s exemption comes as a part of her winning the ANNIKA Award for her play in the 2023-24 season. That award was presented to her at the NCAA Championships by the award namesake, Annika Sorenstam.

This is one of two LPGA events that Lindblad has spots in this summer as she will also be entered into the Portland LPGA event which starts on August 1.

Also playing in this event is former Tiger great Madelene Sagstrom, who has had a good year, earning $646,951 in 13 events to rank 21 on the money list with three top 10s, including a runner-up finish at the Cognizant Founders Cup in May. She has won $4.3 million in career earnings and is less than $230K shy of becoming LSU’s all-time LPGA money winner.

This will be her 37th major start on the LPGA Tour.

The Golf Channel and Peacock will have the coverage with Thursday and Friday set for 5-9:30 a.m. CT on both services and Peacock streaming coverage only continuing until 11 a.m.