Five Football Freshmen on First-Year SEC Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE – Five members of LSU’s 2024 freshman football class have been named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Wednesday.
LSU football student-athletes named to the honor roll include: offensive lineman Tyree Adams, jack linebacker Dylan Carpenter, center DJ Chester, tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton, and cornerback Ashton Stamps.
The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2023-24 academic calendar. In order to be considered for the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better for two semesters and they must have successfully completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a degree.
LSU Football – 2024 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll
Name, Major
Tyree Adams, Information Systems
Dylan Carpenter, Management
DJ Chester, Information Systems
Ka’Morreun Pimpton, Sport Administration
Ashton Stamps, Sport Administration