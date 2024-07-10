LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike Pinstripe Replica Full-Button Baseball Jersey
Men's Nike Pinstripe Replica Full-Button Baseball Jersey $114.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Football

Five Football Freshmen on First-Year SEC Honor Roll

by Michael Bonnette
+0
Five Football Freshmen on First-Year SEC Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Five members of LSU’s 2024 freshman football class have been named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Wednesday.

LSU football student-athletes named to the honor roll include: offensive lineman Tyree Adams, jack linebacker Dylan Carpenter, center DJ Chester, tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton, and cornerback Ashton Stamps.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2023-24 academic calendar. In order to be considered for the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better for two semesters and they must have successfully completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a degree.

LSU Football – 2024 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Name, Major
Tyree Adams, Information Systems
Dylan Carpenter, Management
DJ Chester, Information Systems
Ka’Morreun Pimpton, Sport Administration
Ashton Stamps, Sport Administration

Related Stories

Jayden Daniels Named SEC Male Athlete of the Year

Jayden Daniels Named SEC Male Athlete of the Year

Nussmeier, Perkins and Taylor to Join Kelly at 2024 SEC Media Day

Nussmeier, Perkins and Taylor to Join Kelly at 2024 SEC Media Day

LSU Takes Over SEC Network On Wednesday

LSU Takes Over SEC Network On Wednesday