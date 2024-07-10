Five Football Freshmen on First-Year SEC Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Five members of LSU’s 2024 freshman football class have been named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Wednesday.

LSU football student-athletes named to the honor roll include: offensive lineman Tyree Adams, jack linebacker Dylan Carpenter, center DJ Chester, tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton, and cornerback Ashton Stamps.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2023-24 academic calendar. In order to be considered for the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better for two semesters and they must have successfully completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a degree.

LSU Football – 2024 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Name, Major

Tyree Adams, Information Systems

Dylan Carpenter, Management

DJ Chester, Information Systems

Ka’Morreun Pimpton, Sport Administration

Ashton Stamps, Sport Administration