LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike Pinstripe Replica Full-Button Baseball Jersey
Men's Nike Pinstripe Replica Full-Button Baseball Jersey $114.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Basketball

Basketball Players Mike Williams, Trace Young On SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

+0
Basketball Players Mike Williams, Trace Young On SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU men’s basketball team. Mike Williams and Trace Young, earned a spot on the Southeastern Conference’s First-Year Academic Honor Roll announced on Wednesday by the conference office.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2023-24 academic calendar.

Williams was a freshman on the 2023-24 team and will be a rising sophomore this coming season, while Young transferred to LSU this past year and will be a fifth-year senior for the Tigers.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters). (2) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (3) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (4) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Related Stories

Former LSU Star Tremont Waters Helps Lead Puerto Rico To Olympic Basketball Berth

Former LSU Star Tremont Waters Helps Lead Puerto Rico To Olympic Basketball Berth

Former Tiger Duop Reath Earns Second Olympic Spot For Team Australia Basketball

Former Tiger Duop Reath Earns Second Olympic Spot For Team Australia Basketball

LSU Takes Over SEC Network On Wednesday

LSU Takes Over SEC Network On Wednesday