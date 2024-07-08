Nussmeier, Perkins and Taylor to Join Kelly at 2024 SEC Media Day

BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. and tight end Mason Taylor will join LSU head coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Day next week when the four-day event is held in Dallas.

SEC Media Days takes place Monday, July 15, through Thursday, July 18, at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas. LSU will be joined on day one by Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

LSU’s rotation runs Monday from 10 a.m. CT until 12:55 p.m.

Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show.

LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.

Nussmeier enters his first season as LSU’s starting quarterback, taking over for Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Nussmeier earned ReliaQuest Bowl MVP honors in January, passing for 395 yards and three TDs in LSU’s 35-31 comeback win over Wisconsin.

Now in his fourth season with the Tigers, Nussmeier has thrown for 1,720 yards and 11 TDs in 18 career appearances.

Perkins enters his third season as a starting linebacker for the Tigers, developing into one of the nation’s top playmakers on defense. Perkins earned first-team All-SEC honors as a freshman followed by second-team accolades a year ago. In 27 career games, Perkins has tallied 147 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Taylor, also a two-year starter for the Tigers, is one of the nation’s top tight ends entering 2024. He’s caught 74 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns during his 26-game career. His top reception came in overtime in LSU’s win over Alabama in 2022 when he hauled in a two-point conversion that propelled the Tigers to a 32-21 victory over the Crimson Tide. Taylor has caught a pass in 16 consecutive games and ranks No. 4 in LSU history in receptions by a tight end.

LSU officially reports for training camp on July 31 with its first practice scheduled for the following day. The Tigers open their third season under Kelly on Sunday, Sept. 1, when they face Southern California in Las Vegas.