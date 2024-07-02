LSU Soccer Announces 2024 Fall Schedule

BATON ROUGE – Head Coach Sian Hudson and the LSU Soccer program announce the 2024 fall season schedule, which kicks off on Thursday, August 15 and features eight matches inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The LSU Soccer program recently announced the contract extension of Hudson, who enters her fifth season and will continue to build the Tiger program in Baton Rouge.

Hudson and her staff are dedicated to fostering the soccer culture in our Louisiana and striving to elevate the LSU soccer program to the highest level. Since beginning her tenure at LSU in 2019, Hudson has propelled the program to unprecedented success alongside Associate Head Coach Seb Furness, who joined the coaching staff that same year.

Under Hudson’s leadership, the LSU Tigers achieved significant milestones during the 2023 season, marking their ninth NCAA Tournament appearance and third consecutive postseason showing—the most straight appearances by a coach in LSU history. Notably, Hudson secured her first LSU NCAA Tournament victory with a first-round win against Lamar on November 11, 2022.

This upcoming season, Hudson and her staff will look to earn their fourth consecutive and LSU’s 10th overall NCAA appearance. The Tigers also hope to secure the program’s 14th ten-win season while in pursuit of an SEC and national championship.



LSU will play in two exhibitions against Alabama and Southern Mississippi before officially kicking off the 2024 season against South Alabama on Thursday, August 15 in Mobile.

The Tigers home opener is set for Sunday, August 25th against Arizona State. The squad will also welcome Utah, UL-Lafayette, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Auburn and Texas to Baton Rouge before concluding home play against Vanderbilt on Thursday, October 24.

LSU will travel to face the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Old Dominion, San Francisco, University of California Davis, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Texas A&M and will close out the regular season at Missouri on Sunday, October 27.

The squad will compete against 10 SEC opponents throughout the regular season this year, including the newest league members Texas and Oklahoma.

Hudson and the Tigers are striving to set new attendance records inside the LSU Soccer Stadium in 2024. Three of the program’s top ten largest crowds occurred under Hudson’s tenure.

“I’m committed to working tirelessly alongside my staff and team to achieve the success our Tiger fans deserve,” said Hudson. “Witnessing the growth of soccer in Louisiana during my time here has been incredibly rewarding, and we want to continue to build on that each year.”

All home matches are free admission to the public, with promotions and giveaways to come.

View the full 2024 LSU Soccer Schedule here. All match times are to be announced at a later date.

