BATON ROUGE, La. – Outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan, leaders of LSU’s 2023 College World Series championship team, have been named to the Major League Baseball All-Star Futures rosters.

The MLB All-Star Futures Game and Skills Showcase will be held at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 13, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and the event will be televised on the MLB Network.

Crews, a member of the Washington Nationals organization, will participate in the game with the National League team, and Morgan, a member of the Tampa Bay Rays organization, will participate in the skills showcase with the American League squad.

The All-Star Futures Game features the brightest stars of tomorrow in an annual seven-inning matchup of the game’s top prospects that are nearing the Majors. Many of today’s All-Stars made their first appearances on a Major League stage at the All-Star Futures Game.

For the first time, MLB will stage the Futures Skills Showcase following the Futures Game. Players will compete in three rounds of a hitting contest, scoring points by hitting targets in the first round (including bunts), displaying their ability to hit to all fields in the second round, and by driving balls over the fence in the third round.

Following is a scouting report on Crews – the No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Nationals who is now playing for the Triple-A affiliate Rochester Red Wings – from MLB.com:

Crews, rated as the No. 4 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, thrust himself into the conversation as the top talent in the 2023 Draft on the strength of his improved plate discipline in college, rarely going outside the zone while teeing off on the pitches he could drive. His ability to adjust to off-speed pitches during his time as LSU speaks well to his chances of improvement in his first full season and beyond. Batting from a well-coiled right-handed stance, Crews packs at least plus power in his 6-foot frame.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., batted .426 (110-for-258) for LSU’s 2023 National Championship team with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs. He was voted to the College World Series All-Tournament Team, batting .375 (12-for-32) in the CWS with one double, one triple, one homer, three RBI and 11 runs scored.

The 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner and the SEC Male Athlete of the Year, Crews finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (100), No. 1 in walks (71), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.567), No. 2 in base hits (110) and No. 3 in batting average (.426). He completed the year with a reached base streak of 75 games, which included all 71 games of the 2023 season and the last four games of the 2022 season.

Crews posted a .380 career batting average in 196 games over three seasons (2021-23) at LSU with 43 doubles, eight triples, 58 home runs, 184 RBI and 237 runs. He was a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team for his exemplary work in the Baton Rouge area with families affected by autism, and he was named to the 2023 SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Following is a scouting report on Morgan – the Rays’ third-round selection in the 2023 MLB Draft who is now playing for the High-A affiliate Bowling Green Hot Rods – from MLB.com:

The Rays took Morgan in the third round of the 2023 Draft and it’s looking like it might be a steal. After hitting .332 in three years at LSU, he’s stepped it up a notch in his young pro career, hitting .396 during his 14-game summer debut last year and a combined .340 batting avg./.429 on-base pct./.505 slugging pct. this year across two levels of A ball.

Morgan, a New Orleans, La., native, played and started in 194 career games in three seasons (2021-23) at LSU, batting .332 (256-for-771) with 49 doubles, nine triples, 20 homers, 149 RBI and 180 runs.

He hit .316 (85-for-269) for LSU in 2023 with 15 doubles, four triples, nine homers, 53 RBI and 66 runs. He finished No. 2 in the SEC in triples, No. 2 in sacrifice flies (8), No. 5 in hit-by-pitch (18), No. 8 in hits and No. 9 in runs scored.

Morgan was voted to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team, batting .344 (11-for-32) with three doubles, one triple, six RBI and six runs. He hit a team-high .556 (5-for-9) in the 2023 NCAA Super Regional versus Kentucky (June 10-11) with one double, two homers, three RBI and four runs.