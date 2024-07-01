LSU Gold
LSU Golfer Ingrid Lindblad Named WGCA All-American Scholar For Fifth Time

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad was named for the fifth time to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s All-American Scholar Team announced on Monday.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics and continue to demonstrate the high-level academic achievements of women’s college golfers.

To be selected a student-athlete must: 1) have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher; 2) be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season; and, 3) have played 50 percent of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team’s conference championship.

Lindblad on course was a five-time All-American, three-time SEC Player of the Year and captured the ANNIKA Award, the WGCA Pint Player of the Year honor and the Inkster Award presented by Workday.

