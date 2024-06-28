Flau’Jae Johnson Named Part of the Inaugural BET Culture Class

LOS ANGELES – The BET Awards will air Sunday at 7 p.m. CT and LSU star Flau’Jae Johnson is a member of the inaugural BET Culture Class that will be featured heavily at the show.

Culture Class ‘24 is set to make its debut appearance at BET Awards this weekend in true VIP style. BET is rolling out the red carpet with exclusive access, ensuring these cultural leaders are front and center. Along with Johnson, the first ever BET Culture Class features Lynae Vanee, Pretty Vee, Vic Mensa, Rhapsody, Kimmy’s Kreation, DeAndre Brown, Tunde, Bryon Javar, and Speedy Morman. These creators represent a diverse spectrum of Black culture, spanning music, comedy, social media, sports, fashion, food, politics, community, and wellness.

At the BET Awards, both Johnson and Angel Reese are also up for the Sportswoman of the Year award along with LSU Track & Field’s and upcoming Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson, A’ja Wilson, Coco Gauff, Juju Watkins, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles.

Johnson has solidified herself as one of the nation’s top players as she enters her junior season at LSU. The 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year and national champion, Johnson continued to shine as a sophomore. In the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Johnson averaged a team-high 20.5 points in four games with 6.3 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the Albany 2 All-Region Team.

Also a rap star, Johnson released her first studio album on Friday. Best of Both Worlds, an ode to her status as both a star hooper and rapper, is nine songs and has Lil Wayne featured on the album.

Reese has transitioned well into the WNBA since wrapping up her LSU career. She has recorded nine consecutive double-doubles for the Chicago Sky which is tied for the longest streak of consecutive double-doubles in a single WNBA season. Reese currently ranks No. 1 in the leagues in offensive rebounding, No. 2 in total rebounding and among rookies she leads the class in steals and ranks No. 2 in scoring.