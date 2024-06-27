BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pitchers Griffin Herring and Luke Holman have received 2024 Second-Team All-America recognition from D1Baseball.com.

Herring and Holman were among the leaders of the 2024 LSU pitching staff that finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts with 733. The Tigers also finished No. 2 in the nation in shutouts (7), No. 4 in strikeouts per nine innings (11.5) and No. 9 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.83).

Herring, a left-hander from Southlake, Texas, posted a 6-1 record and a 1.79 ERA for the Tigers this season, working 50.1 innings over 21 appearances (one start). He recorded six saves, 13 walks and 67 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .215 cumulative batting average.

A 2024 Second-Team All-SEC selection, Herring was 2-1 with a 1.14 ERA and five saves in SEC regular-season games, posting seven walks and 45 strikeouts in 31.2 innings (11 appearances).

He is a candidate for Academic All-America honors, as he holds a 3.5 cumulative grade point average as a finance major at LSU.

Holman, a second-team All-SEC selection, posted a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA this season in 91.2 innings (16 starts) with 33 walks and 127 strikeouts, while limiting opponents to a .174 batting average.

Holman, a right-hander from Sinking Spring, Pa., finished No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in the league in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA, No. 4 in wins and No. 5 in innings pitched.

He also completed the season No. 10 in the nation in strikeouts, No. 12 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.60) and No. 15 in WHIP (0.98).