Kim Mulkey A Featured Speaker At Aspen Ideas Festival

ASPEN, Colo. – LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey will be featured at the Aspen Ideas Festival on a panel – The Tipping Point: How Women’s NCAA Basketball Captured the Nation’s Attention – with UConn Coach Geno Auriemma, moderated by NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

The panel will be centered around the meteoric rise of women’s basketball in recent seasons. Mulkey and Auriemma are two of the game’s most storied coaches, both with multiple national championships, including a combined seven undefeated seasons. The panel will begin at 11:20 a.m. CT and although the presentation will not air live, it will be available to watch Wednesday afternoon on the YouTube channel “aspeninstitute.”

Both Mulkey and Auriemma have been around the game of women’s college basketball for multiple decades and have been key characters in its storied history. Women’s college basketball has seen a surge of increased viewership over the past two seasons. LSU’s two games against Iowa to capture the 2023 National Championship and in the 2024 Elite Eight are two of the top ten most watched college basketball games of all time. During her time as a player at Louisiana Tech, Mulkey also played in two other games that rank inside the top ten. Auriemma and UConn have one game in the top ten as well.

The Aspen Ideas Festival is held annually in Aspen, Colorado that features panels, interviews, lectures and interactive sessions that cover a wide array topics. Every year, over 300 inspiring leaders bring their big ideas to the Aspen Ideas Festival.