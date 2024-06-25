Bryant, Lindblad Honored At 48th Annual Honda Ceremony

NEW YORK CITY – LSU Gymnastics rising senior Haleigh Bryant and golfer Ingrid Lindblad were both recognized as the best in their sport at the Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards (CWSA) Honda Ceremony on Monday evening at the CBS Sports Network Studio.

The Tiger duo became the first pair in LSU history to win a Honda Sport Award in the same year.

Bryant and Lindblad officially became a part of the Honda Class of 2024 during a two-day event held by the CWSA, which debuted in New York City this year. The CWSA has honored the nation’s top NCAA women student-athletes for the past 47 years, recognizing superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and community service.

Bryant, a native of Cornelius, North Carolina, was named a finalist for the prestigious Honda Cup during the live award ceremony on Monday evening after leading the LSU Gymnastics program to its first national championship.

This year, there was a tie in voting for the Top Three finalists from the CWSA Class of 2024, resulting in four outstanding honorees. Bryant was joined by Madisen Skinner from Texas, Stanford’s Nijaree Canady and Iowa standout Caitlin Clark, who took home the Honda Cup for the second straight year.

The Top Three were selected by a voting of nearly 1,000 NCAA member schools, and the Collegiate Women Sports Awards Board of Directors chose the Honda Cup winner.

In addition to the Honda Cup and the Top Three being unveiled, the CWSA also recognized this year’s Honda Inspiration Award winner, Aaliyah Gayles (Basketball, USC); the DII Honda Athlete of the Year, Denisha Cartwright (Track & Field, Minnesota State) and DIII Honda Athlete of the Year, Tristen Maddox (Softball, East Texas Baptist University).



Lindblad was recognized as the top women’s golfer in the nation at the Honda Ceremony. As a graduate student, she was named the 2024 PING Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Player of the Year and is a three-time Honda Award finalist for golf. Additionally, she received the 2024 ANNIKA Award and is a three-time SEC Player of the Year and five-time and All-SEC. She also earned the Julie Inkster Award for those golfers in their final season of college play.

The Halmstad, Sweden, native is the first golfer from LSU to earn All-American honors five times and she completed 53 weeks as the world’s No. 1 women’s amateur. Lindblad ended the season ranked No. 1 in the official NCAA rankings and finished with a school-record stroke average of 69.42 garnering four wins on the year.



Lindblad could not be present at the ceremony in New York on account of her making her third tournament appearance since beginning her professional career, where she finished second.

The 2024 CWSA Sports Awards Presented by Honda broadcast will re-air on CBS Sports on June 25 (11:30 AM, 5:30 PM, 3:30 AM) and June 30 (5:30 AM, 9:30 AM). All times central.