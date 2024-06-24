LSU Athletics' Chris Blair, Kent Lowe Awarded at LSWA Brunch

BATON ROUGE – The “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair was named the winner of the college sports radio play-by-play honor for the third consecutive year at the annual awards brunch Sunday of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Blair won for his call of the final moments of LSU’s buzzer beating win over nationally-ranked Kentucky in the Maravich Assembly Center in February, 2024.

Ironically, Blair has now won the award three straight years with different sport calls – Football in 2022, Baseball in 2023 and Basketball in 2024. This is his fourth time overall to capture the state’s top college sports radio honor that the organization gives out.

The judge for the contest said of the winning entry: “Chris Blair is the consummate professional. When you think of the voice of a program, you want someone who makes you feel like you’re at the game. Chris does a tremendous job of painting the picture of the game through radio, matching the appropriate energy for the big moments, allowing the broadcast to breathe with the help of the crowd, and capturing the importance of each play leading down the stretch. His use of stats isn’t just filler, but important preparation for what is to come. Matched with Coach Brady, Chris delivers a great call in a big moment, something only achieved by years of tireless work on his craft.”

LSU Senior Associate Communications Director Kent Lowe also won for his feature story from Augusta, Georgia, where he was covering the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Ingrid Lindblad’s final run at the title where she finished third.

The judge’s comments: “This writer not only takes you inside Lindblad’s past success and thought process in the tourney but also includes some great observations about the lure of the home of The Masters.”

Blair and Lowe teamed up, along with producer Harrison Valentine, to win one of the honored spots in the Podcast category, taking home second place for the “Play-by-Play” show on LSU Gold and on the Hey Fightin’ Podcast Network.