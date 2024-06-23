Bryant to be Recognized at Annual CWSA Honda Show on Monday

NEW YORK CITY – After becoming just the second gymnast in LSU history to win the Honda Sport Award for gymnastics, Haleigh Bryant will be recognized as one of the nation’s top female collegiate athletes at the College Women’s Sports Awards (CWSA) Show presented by Honda on Monday, June 24.

Bryant will be honored during a two-day showcase and awards program from June 23-24, culminating in a live telecast on CBS Sports Network at 6 p.m. CT, which will be available on most of the major virtual providers and via the CBS Sports app.

The CWSA has honored the nation’s top NCAA women student-athletes for the past 47 years, recognizing superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and community service.



New York City is home of the biggest awards event for women’s collegiate sports this year. Chris Voelz, Executive Director of the CWSA, announced the relocation of the two-day Honda Cup event last November.

“We are thrilled to announce that in 2024, we will be relocating the biggest awards night in women’s collegiate sports to New York City, marking a significant milestone for our organization!” exclaimed Voelz. “The CWSA presented by Honda is televised live on CBS Sports Network each June and the two-day event celebrates the remarkable achievements of female college athletes. With our move to New York City, we are sure to elevate the event even higher.”

While in the Big Apple, Bryant and the rest of the Class of 2024 honorees will partake in a welcome reception, Taste of NYC, press junket, luncheon, pre-telecast reception and a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on Monday.

After leading the LSU Gymnastics program to its first national championship, Bryant was chosen the winner of the gymnastics award by a vote of administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools, joining Susan Jackson as the only two LSU gymnasts to receive the prestigious award.

Bryant will look to take home the Honda Cup on Monday, as each winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the 2024 Honda Cup. She would not only be the first LSU gymnast to take home the Honda Cup, but the first athlete in LSU history.

There have only been three gymnasts to receive the Honda Cup in the history of the award: Missy Marlowe (1992), Courtney Kupets (2009) and Kim Jacob (2014). For a complete list of past Honda Cup winners, click here.

Stay up to date with all things in New York this weekend by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and the CWSA accounts @CWSA_HondaCup.