BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players received 2024 All-America recognition Friday from Baseball America magazine.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring was named a Baseball America Second-Team All-American, and junior third baseman Tommy White and junior right-handed pitcher Luke Holman were each voted to the Third-Team All-America squad.

Herring, a product of Southlake, Texas, posted a 6-1 record and a 1.79 ERA for the Tigers this season, working 50.1 innings over 21 appearances (one start). He recorded six saves, 13 walks and 67 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .215 cumulative batting average.

A 2024 Second-Team All-SEC selection, Herring was 2-1 with a 1.14 ERA and five saves in SEC regular-season games, posting seven walks and 45 strikeouts in 31.2 innings (11 appearances). He is a candidate for Academic All-America honors, as he holds a 3.5 cumulative grade point average as a finance major at LSU.

White, a 2023 First-Team All-American, earned Second-Team All-SEC recognition this season after hitting a team-high .330 (92-for-279) with 12 doubles, one triple 24 homers, 70 RBI and 61 runs.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., is No. 5 in the SEC this season in hits, No. 6 in total bases (178), No. 7 in homers and No. 8 in RBI. He has 75 career home runs, which ranks No. 8 all-time in NCAA Division I history.

Holman, a second-team All-SEC selection, posted a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA this season in 91.2 innings (16 starts) with 33 walks and 127 strikeouts, while limiting opponents to a .174 batting average.

Holman, a product of Sinking Spring, Pa., is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA, No. 4 in wins and No. 5 in innings pitched.