BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring has been named to the College Sports Communicators 2024 Academic All-District Baseball team.

Herring, a product of Southlake, Texas, has also been named a finalist for Academic All-America recognition, and he will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced July 2.

The 2024 Academic All-District Baseball team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom.

Herring, a 2024 second-team All-America and All-SEC selection, has a 3.5 cumulative grade point average as a finance major at LSU.

He posted a 6-1 record and a 1.79 ERA for the Tigers this season, working 50.1 innings over 21 appearances (one start). He recorded six saves, 13 walks and 67 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .215 cumulative batting average.

Herring defeated Wofford at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional, allowing just one run on five hits in 6.1 innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. He was named to the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament Team.

Herring was 2-1 with a 1.14 ERA and five saves in SEC regular-season games, posting seven walks and 45 strikeouts in 31.2 innings (11 appearances).

He has an 11-3 mark and a 2.66 ERA over his two-season LSU career with eight saves, 32 walks and 108 strikeouts in 84.2 innings (39 appearances, one start) while allowing a .226 opponent batting average.