Men's Golf Pens Signature of Iceland's Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinsson

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s golf coach Jake Amos announced Tuesday the latest addition to the LSU program in freshman Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinsson of Iceland.

“I’m delighted Arni has signed with LSU golf,” said head coach Jake Amos. “He’s an incredibly talented and hard working young man. I’ve watched him develop over the last couple years and he keeps getting better. I’m excited for him to become a Tiger.”

Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinsson, hailing from Garðabær, Iceland, will enroll at LSU this fall ahead of the 2024/25 season. In a decorated amateur career, Sveinsson won six events and finished inside the top ten 13 times. His most recent wins came at the Global Junior Golf events held in March of 2024, where Sveinsson won the GJG Juniors International and then won the GJG Spring Junior Games a few days later.

He has represented Iceland at national level multiple times as a junior. He participated in the European Boys’ championship as a member of team Iceland and won back-to-back events in Portugal in March.

Sveinsson is the third signing under Amos, who took charge of the program at the end of May after multiple years of success as a head coach at East Tennessee State. Sveinsson joins incoming senior Algot Kleen and rising junior Matthew Dodd-Berry, who both played under Amos at ETSU, as newcomers to Baton Rouge starting in the fall.