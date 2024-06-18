Newland Honored as CSC Academic All-American

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU graduate Ali Newland is honored to the 2024 Softball Academic All-America Third Team, announced by College Sports Communicators (CSC) Tuesday morning.

Newland is the seventh LSU softball athlete in program history to be named a CSC Academic All-American and the first since Shelby Wickersham, who was a second-team selection in 2020 when CSC was formerly named the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). LSU has seven total CSC Academic All-American selections with Stephanie Hill being honored to the first-team in 2005 and 2006.

Newland adds to her lengthy list of postseason accolades for the 2024 season. The Georgia native appeared on the NFCA South All-Region First Team, the All-SEC First Team, and the SEC All-Defensive Team on the field. She was also named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, graced the SEC Community Service Team for the third consecutive season, and is a Brad Davis Community Service Award winner.

In 2024, Newland batted .304 with 56 hits, 41 RBIs, 35 runs, and nine home runs. She also drew 30 walks, stole seven bases, and had a perfect fielding percentage from the outfield with 93 putouts and two assists.

Newland concluded her career at LSU with a .298 batting average behind 166 hits, 122 RBIs, 104 runs, and 25 career home runs. She also had a .978 career fielding percentage with 414 putouts, 25 assists, and 10 errors as an outfielder and catcher.

