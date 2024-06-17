BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior third baseman Tommy White and junior right-handed pitcher Luke Holman have each received Second-Team All-America recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

White, a 2023 First-Team All-American, earned Second-Team All-SEC recognition this season after hitting a team-high .330 (92-for-279) with 12 doubles, one triple 24 homers, 70 RBI and 61 runs.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., is No. 5 in the SEC this season in hits, No. 6 in total bases (178), No. 7 in homers and No. 7 in RBI. He has 75 career home runs, which ranks No. 8 all-time in NCAA Division I history.

Holman, a second-team All-SEC selection, posted a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA this season in 91.2 innings (16 starts) with 33 walks and 127 strikeouts, while limiting opponents to a .174 batting average.

Holman, a product of Sinking Spring, Pa., is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA, No. 3 in innings pitched and No. 4 in wins.