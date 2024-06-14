Jace Long Hired as LSU Men's Golf Assistant Coach

BATON ROUGE – Jace Long, a Level I PGA Associate and former All-America golfer at Missouri, has been named assistant men’s golf coach at LSU, head coach Jake Amos announced on Friday.

Long joins the LSU program after three seasons at Marquette where he served as assistant coach for two years before a promotion to associate head coach in 2023-24. In three years at Marquette, Long mentored players who combined to account for 12 All-Big East Conference honors, including the 2023-24 Big East Golfer of the Year Max Lyons.

“I’m delighted to be bringing Jace down to Baton Rouge with me,” said coach Amos. “His playing background in the SEC combined with his professional and coaching careers made him the perfect candidate. He has proven himself to be one of the best assistants in the country over the last few years and I’m thrilled he decided to join me at LSU.”

Long, along with Marquette head coach Steve Bailey, were honored as the 2022-23 Big East Coaching Staff of the Year after the Golden Eagles won the conference title and appeared in an NCAA Regional. Marquette finished fourth in the Big East Championships this season.

Marquette golfers claimed Big East medalist honors in 2021 and 2023 under Long. In 2024, Marquette’s Josh Robinson finished third in the conference championships and earned first-team All-Big East honors.

“I am beyond excited to join the prestigious LSU golf program, a cornerstone of collegiate athletics. I am deeply grateful to Coach Amos for his confidence in me and for extending this remarkable opportunity,” said Long. “His vision and passion for the program are truly inspiring, and I am eager to collaborate with him and the team. My goal is to positively impact the lives of our student-athletes, both on and off the golf course, as we strive to compete at the highest levels.

“I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Coach Steve Bailey and the entire Marquette community for an incredible three years. My time at Marquette has shaped me into a better coach, husband, and person, and I will always cherish the experience and growth I gained there.”

Prior to joining the Marquette staff, Long served as an assistant golf professional and player development coach in The Colony, Texas, at the Golf Clubs at the Tribute.

The native of Dixon, Missouri, was a professional golfer from 2013-20 after finishing up an All-America career at the University of Missouri.

As a professional golfer, Long made multiple appearances on the Web.com Tour with a top showing of seventh place at Wichita’s Air Capital Classic in 2013. He won the Missouri Open Championship that same year. Long also competed on the PGA Tour Canada in 2015 and earned multiple top-10 finishes on the All Pro Tour.

While at Mizzou, Long was ranked as high as No. 13 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and reached first in the College Golf ranking during his senior year. He won the NCAA Southeast Regional individual event in 2011 as a sophomore. He was a three-time PING All-Region selection, earned first-team all-conference honors in both 2012 and 2013, and earned his all-America honors in 2011.

Long claimed a record 11 individual titles and captained 14 team titles during his collegiate career and was one of four collegiate men’s golfers to represent the United States at the 2011 World University Games, finishing 15th overall.

Long graduated from Missouri in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in general studies and was a two-time academic honor roll selection.