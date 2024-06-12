BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven LSU players have been named to the 2024 American Baseball Coaches Association All-South Region teams.

Junior third baseman Tommy White, sophomore first baseman Jared Jones, junior right-handed pitcher Luke Holman and sophomore left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring were voted to the first team, and freshman second baseman Steven Milam, graduate designated hitter Hayden Travinski and sophomore left-handed pitcher Gage Jump received second-team recognition.

White, a 2023 First-Team All-American, earned Second-Team All-SEC recognition this season after hitting a team-high .330 (92-for-279) with 12 doubles, one triple 24 homers, 70 RBI and 61 runs.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., is No. 5 in the SEC this season in hits, No. 6 in total bases (178), No. 7 in homers and No. 7 in RBI. He has 75 career home runs, which ranks No. 8 all-time in NCAA Division I history.

Jones, a native of Marietta, Ga., hit .301 (69-for-229) this season with 14 doubles, two triples, 28 homers, 59 RBI and 56 runs. His 28 home runs marked the most by an LSU player since first baseman Matt Clark also hit 28 in 2008.

Jones is No. 1 in the SEC this season in walks (59), No. 4 in home runs, No. 6 in slugging percentage (.747), No. 8 in total bases (171) and No. 9 in on-base percentage (.454).

Holman, a second-team All-SEC selection, posted a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA this season in 91.2 innings (16 starts) with 33 walks and 127 strikeouts, while limiting opponents to a .174 batting average.

Holman, a product of Sinking Spring, Pa., is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in wins, No. 2 in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA and No. 3 in innings pitched.

Herring, a product of Southlake, Texas, posted a 6-1 record and a 1.79 ERA for the Tigers this season, working 50.1 innings over 21 appearances (one start). He recorded six saves, 13 walks and 67 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .215 cumulative batting average.

A 2024 Second-Team All-SEC selection, Herring was 2-1 with a 1.14 ERA and five saves in SEC regular-season games, posting seven walks and 45 strikeouts in 31.2 innings (11 appearances).

Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., enjoyed a tremendous rookie season at LSU, batting .326 (72-for-221) with 12 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 40 RBI, 51 runs and seven stolen bases.

He earned 2024 Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was LSU’s leading hitting in its 10 postseason games, batting .386 (17-for-44) with three doubles, four homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs. Milam was named to both the SEC All-Tournament team and NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.

Travinski, a native of Shreveport, La., batted .271 (61-for-225) this season with 13 doubles, 16 homers, 53 RBI and 44 runs. He was voted to the 2024 SEC All-Tournament team at DH after producing two doubles, one homer, three RBI and four runs.

Travinski, who earned his LSU degree in sport administration, was voted SEC Co-Player of the Week on February 19 after batting .636 (7-for-11) in three games with one homer, four RBI and eight runs scored.

Jump, a product of Aliso, Calif., recorded a 6-2 mark and a 3.47 ERA in 83.0 innings (17 appearances, 15 starts) with 22 walks and 101 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .218 batting average.

Jump is No. 8 in the SEC in ERA, No. 8 in opponent batting average and No. 9 in strikeouts. He was voted to the SEC All-Tournament Team after defeating Georgia, working 7.0 innings and allowing one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.