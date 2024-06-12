LSU To Host Florida State In Men's SEC/ACC Challenge, Dec. 3

BATON ROUGE – The ESPN family of networks announced the matchup for the men’s portion of the 2024 SEC/ACC Challenge and the Tigers will host Florida State on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU played at Syracuse a year ago in the inaugural matchup of the two leagues in which the conferences tied at seven wins apiece. The women’s teams in the conference also tied at 7-7 a year ago.

This year there will be 16 matchups with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. The ACC now has 18 teams, so two teams will not participate each year from the league.

The game time and televising ESPN network will be announced at a later date. The complete schedule of men’s contests:

Tuesday, December 3

Arkansas at Miami

Cal at Missouri

Florida State at LSU

Georgia Tech at Oklahoma

Kentucky at Clemson

Notre Dame at Georgia

Ole Miss at Louisville

South Carolina at Boston College

Syracuse at Tennessee

Wake Forest at Texas A&M

Wednesday, December 4

Alabama at North Carolina

Auburn at Duke

Pitt at Mississippi State

Texas at NC State

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

Virginia at Florida