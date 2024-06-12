LSU To Host Florida State In Men's SEC/ACC Challenge, Dec. 3
BATON ROUGE – The ESPN family of networks announced the matchup for the men’s portion of the 2024 SEC/ACC Challenge and the Tigers will host Florida State on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU played at Syracuse a year ago in the inaugural matchup of the two leagues in which the conferences tied at seven wins apiece. The women’s teams in the conference also tied at 7-7 a year ago.
This year there will be 16 matchups with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. The ACC now has 18 teams, so two teams will not participate each year from the league.
The game time and televising ESPN network will be announced at a later date. The complete schedule of men’s contests:
Tuesday, December 3
Arkansas at Miami
Cal at Missouri
Florida State at LSU
Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
Kentucky at Clemson
Notre Dame at Georgia
Ole Miss at Louisville
South Carolina at Boston College
Syracuse at Tennessee
Wake Forest at Texas A&M
Wednesday, December 4
Alabama at North Carolina
Auburn at Duke
Pitt at Mississippi State
Texas at NC State
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
Virginia at Florida