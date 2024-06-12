It's A Sweep Of Major Awards For LSU's Lindblad; Named Honda Award Winner For Golf

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad completed the sweep slam of major awards in her sport when the graduate was named the Honda Sports Award winner for golf as announced Wednesday by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of The Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards (CWSA).

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 48 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.”

The winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2024 Honda Cup, which will be presented on a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 6 PM CT, from its new home in New York City.

Lindblad was chosen by a vote of administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools. Finalists included Adela Cernousek (Texas A&M), Julia Lopez Ramirez and Lottie Woad (Florida State).

Lindblad is the 2024 PING Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Player of the Year and is a three-time Honda Award finalist for golf. Additionally, she received the 2024 ANNIKA Award and is a three-time SEC Player of the Year and five-time and All-SEC. She also earned the Julie Inkster Award for those golfers in their final season of college play.

Lindblad, hailing from Halmstad, Sweden, is the first golfer from LSU to earn All-American honors five times and she completed 53 weeks as the world’s No. 1 women’s amateur. Lindblad ended the season ranked No. 1 in the official NCAA rankings and finished with a school-record stroke average of 69.42 garnering four wins on the year.

Overall, she won 15 times in her career setting a SEC women’s record for victories, and tallied 27 rounds on or below par this season, just one round shy of the NCAA record.

This season, she placed third at the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, her third top-three finish in four appearances in Augusta, and had nine top-five finishes throughout the season. Most recently, she participated in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open in Lancaster, Pa., and following that tournament turned pro and joined the Epson Tour

Off the course, Lindblad is a three-time WGCA All-American Scholar.

“The Honda Award in golf is a very prestigious award for Ingrid to win,” said LSU Women’s Golf Head Coach Garrett Runion. “It’s always special to get recognized as one of the best in college golf. The chance to win awards like this was another reason why Ingrid wanted to come back for her fifth year. One full year as the world’s top amateur golfer and leading the NCAA performance rankings to go with four wins and her performance at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur makes her a worthy recipient of this award, concluding one of the best careers in LSU Golf.”

The CWSA, entering its 48th year, has honored the nation’s top NCAA women athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since commencing its partnership in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women’s athletics programs.

