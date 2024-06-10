BATON ROUGE, La. — Members of LSU’s 2024 baseball team have departed for destinations around the country to play in summer collegiate leagues.

The Northwoods League season is underway, and the Cape Cod League season will open on Saturday, June 15.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp opens on Wednesday, June 26.

Follow the progress of the Tigers this summer by using the links below:

Team USA (Collegiate National Team)

Steven Milam, INF

https://www.usabaseball.com/team/collegiate

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (Cape Cod League)

Brady Neal, C

Jake Brown, OF

https://www.capecodleague.com/yarmouth-dennis

Falmouth Commodores (Cape Cod League)

Kade Woods, RHP

Jaden Noot, RHP

https://www.capecodleague.com/falmouth

Chatham Anglers (Cape Cod League)

Griffin Herring, LHP

Paxton Kling, OF

Ashton Larson, OF

https://www.chathamanglers.com/

Cotuit Kettleers (Cape Cod League)

Thatcher Hurd, RHP

https://www.capecodleague.com/cotuit

Brewster Whitecaps (Cape Cod League)

DJ Primeaux, LHP

https://www.capecodleague.com/brewster

La Crosse Loggers (Northwoods League)

Ryan Kucherak, INF

https://northwoodsleague.com/la-crosse-loggers/