Newland, Pleasants Signs with APF’s Florida Vibe

BRADENTON, Fla. – LSU alumnae Ali Newland and Taylor Pleasants have signed to play professional softball with the Florida Vibe based out of Bradenton, Fla.

The Florida Vibe is a member of the Association of Fastpitch Professionals (AFP). AFP, which includes the Florida Vibe, comprises four independent professional fastpitch teams: the New York Rise, the Oklahoma City Spark, and the Chattanooga Steam.

Each participating team will play regular season games that will lead to the crowning of a regular season champion and set the seeding for the AFP Champion Cup tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn., July 23-27.

Pleasants, a 2021 NFCA All-American and a three-time NFCA South All-Region and All-SEC selection, brings an impressive track record to the Florida Vibe. The Houston, Texas native boasts a .311 career batting average at LSU and ranks No. 3 all-time in program history with 217 RBIs, No. 4 with 47 home runs, and No. 8 with a .570 slugging percentage. Pleasants also excelled in the field, holding the program record with 59 career double plays turned and ranking No. 2 all-time with 520 assists.

Newland, a two-time NFCA South All-Region and All-SEC First Team honoree is a versatile player who ended her career at LSU with a .298 batting average behind 166 hits, 122 RBIs, 104 runs, and 25 homers. She also demonstrated her prowess in the field, recording a .978 fielding percentage with 414 putouts and 25 assists playing both in the outfield and as a catcher during her career. The Georgia native had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 2024, with 93 putouts and two assists from the outfield. At the plate last season, Newland batted .304 with 56 hits, 41 RBIs, 35 runs, and nine home runs, showcasing her all-around skills. Newland is also a three-time SEC Community Service Team selection and was named the 2024 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, making her just the second LSU Tiger to receive that distinction.