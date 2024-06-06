Golf Coach Jake Amos Signs Two From Transfer Portal To Join Him At LSU -- Algot Kleen, Matthew Dodd-Berry

BATON ROUGE — The arrival of new LSU men’s golf coach Jake Amos is already taking effect in Baton Rouge with the announcement Thursday that two transfers will join the Tigers for the 2024-25 season.

Algot Kleen and Matthew Dodd-Berry, both who played for Amos at East Tennessee State, will be transferring to LSU this coming fall to continue their collegiate golf careers. Kleen will be in his fourth season of play, while Dodd-Berry will be entering his junior season.

Algot Kleen is originally from Sweden, and will come to LSU after three years at ETSU. He was selected to the All-SoCon freshman team in 2022. The last two seasons he was named to the All-SoCon first team.

Kleen will join LSU after a strong season in 2023 where he finished with a scoring average of 70.52 and an individual win at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Georgia. He was 11-under 205 in that win posting rounds of 67-68-70.

The win was part of a four-tournament streak in September and October where he posted 11 under par rounds in a 12-round span. He tied for ninth at the Windom Memorial with a 7-under 206 (67-70-69), then was second at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at 11-under par 205 (69-70-66) before his winning 205 at the Golf Club of Georgia. He then shot 7-under 206 at Ka’anapali on rounds of 71-67-68.

In the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional, Kleen was T8 with an 8-under 202 (70-63-69).

“He is an elite talent. I’m thrilled he decided to play his senior year with us at LSU,” said Amos. “He’s won some of the biggest events in college golf already. I think his talent and experience at the highest level will be a huge asset to the team this upcoming season.”

The standout junior’s scoring average was second on the team and Kleen posted 21 rounds under par. He has 54 rounds of par or under in his first three years as a college golfer.

Dodd-Berry, from England, will be joining the Tigers after a great start to his career at East Tennessee State. Dodd-Berry finished last season with a scoring average of 71.43, which ranked third on the ETSU team.

The highlight of Dodd-Berry’s 2023-2024 season was the Southern Conference championship where the sophomore was the individual co-medalist and finished the tournament at 13-under par 203 (65-70-68). Dodd-Berry also had top fifteen finishes in the Windon Memorial (T4, 10-under 203 – 68-66-69) and T15 in the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate (8-under 205 – 69-68-68).

The second-year standout was also named to the All-SoCon team along with two of his teammates and Coach of the Year Jake Amos.

Dodd-Berry helped ETSU qualify for another NCAA Championships in 2024 with a T14 finish in the Chapel Hill Regional at 6-under 204 (66-68-70).

In 2022-23, Dodd-Berry was named the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year and was runner-up in the Southern Conference championship at 10-under par 206.

“Delighted to have signed Matty,” said Coach Amos. “He was a major part of our success at ETSU and his experience will have a big impact on our squad these next two years.”

The two players were part of the NCAA Tournament run by ETSU in which the team made the first cut at OMNI La Costa and finished 12th after 72 holes of stroke play.